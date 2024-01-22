Alien Ant Farm’s 2001 Cover of Michael Jackson’s “Smooth Criminal” Is Once Again Going Wildly Viral

Alien Ant Farm, one of the few bands in rock history to have ever pulled off a worthy cover version of an already iconic song, is currently enjoying one hell of a timely boom on Twitter, a site I still refuse to refer to as X.

For those unfamiliar, AAF, fronted by lead vocalist Dryden Mitchell, scored an unlikely Billboard mega-smash back in 2001 with their take on Michael Jackson’s Quincy Jones-produced Bad hit “Smooth Criminal.” On the Alternative Airplay ranking, AAF’s MJ cover spent 27 total weeks on the chart, four of which were spent in the No. 1 position. On the Hot 100, meanwhile, the song spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 23.

That same year, the song was featured in the sequel to American Pie. It soundtracked a scene in which Jason Biggs' character Jim, having moved on from pie-involved intercourse and related matters, finds himself glued to his own genitalia after mistaking glue for lube.