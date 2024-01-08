The Jokes Are Piling Up After Cop Filmed Sucking on New Oral Drug Test

A mid-suckage cop is the latest star of the shitshow known as American policing.

In recent days, footage made the local (and eventually national) rounds in Minnesota showing law enforcement personnel trying out a new oral fluid drug-testing device. The device, billed as being able to detect multiple types of “drugs” in drivers, is part of a pilot program in the state.

"My hope with this device is, in the future, that it makes the job of detecting and proving impairment more objective and more scientifically sound with more evidence," Colonel Matt Longer of the Minnesota State Patrol claimed in an interview with regional outlet KSTP 5 Eyewitness News last week.

As you probably guessed, weed is considered a “drug” in the context of this test. Last year, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signed a bill legalizing recreational weed in the state.

“Legalizing adult-use cannabis and expunging or resentencing cannabis convictions will strengthen communities," Walz said in May, adding that doing so was "the right move for Minnesota.”

The aim of the pilot program is to gather data using the spit of drivers who willing subject themselves to the device, meaning participation in the test is not required nor are the results able to be cited if making an arrest, at least for now. It’s hard to imagine anyone willingly offering up their spit to a cop, but I digress.

At the very least, footage of cops trying out the testing devices for themselves has resulted in some should-have-been-expected acts of mockery, as seen below.