No I.D. Says He Told Pusha T Not to Use "The Story of O.J." Beat for "The Story of Adidon"

Pusha T went against No I.D.'s wishes about using the beat for "The Story of O.J." in his scathing Drake diss "The Story of Adidon."

During an interview with Stereogum, the legendary producer revealed that he told Pusha not to use the beat he produced from Jay-Z's 2017 album 4:44 for his attack on Drake the following year. Throughout his career, rappers such as Pusha and Kendrick Lamar ("Control") have used his beats to diss other rappers, and No I.D. made it clear in the interview that he doesn't want to be a part of any rap beef.

"I told [Pusha T], don't do it, and he did it anyway," the producer said. "I told his manager, Steven Victor, he called me about it. And I was like no, that's not even the spirit of the song, bro, why would you pick that one? That wasn't lack of love for him and what he was doing and his art. It was just, again, there's times I don't wanna be involved in certain things, because it's not me."

Pusha T dealt Drake a devasting blow with his 2018 diss song "The Story of Adidon," where he took several shots at the 6 God, including the bombshell revelation that he had a child named Adonis. The song had a completely different meaning from the tune it sampled, which is about the ideas of wealth, notoriety, and fame transcending race.

No I.D. worked with Pusha T a handful of times, with the first being on Kanye West's 2010 ensemble track "So Appalled," also featuring Jay-Z, Cyhi Da Prynce, and RZA. The second offering was on Pusha's 2012 album My Name Is My Name, with the song "Pain" featuring Future.