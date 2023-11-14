Breaking Down Missy Elliott's Influence And Legacy

The modern musical landscape is canvassed by on-the-nose, referential samples, with newer songs endorsing records that came before them. One only has to look at Smino’s “No L’s” (sampling the Missy Elliot-produced “Knock Knock”, and the Brent Faiyaz-led “Last One Left” (sampling her Beyonce-assisted “Crazy Feelings”) to see the abundance of samples laden for contemporary listeners. Sampling isn’t new, but the frequency of it has arguably heightened, noting a yearning for nostalgia, or past artists and talent. Like a sample, rapper and artist Missy Elliott has, in many ways, transcended time. Missy’s resounding influence was rewarded this week too, with her induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. As the first woman in rap to reach this feat, Missy Elliott solidifies her status as a multigenerational legend in music.

Missy ‘Misdemeanor’ Elliott came cloaked in originality from her inception with the formative “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” in 1997. Her debut had an instant coat of flair, audacity, and fervent embrace of individuality that allured many, including her peers. Though she was called a “twin” by fellow innovators like Busta Rhymes and put in the same category as the likes of Chicago rapper Da Brat, Missy was in a lane all her own. Beyond her overwhelming influence, Missy Elliott has navigated the industry with both grace and an instinctive passion for mentorship, inspiring not only those who traverse rap and R&B realms simultaneously but also a new generation who use nostalgia and samples as the base of their canvases. When Bree Runway, for example, oded Missy Elliott on ‘APESHIT,’ she not only tweeted her support but then went on to work with her on ‘ATM’.

Missy Elliott continued to support Black women co-signing and publicly supporting the likes of Chlöe, Eve, Lil' Kim, and more. Missy paved the way for expressive Black women within both genres and continues to hold the doors open for successors and peers.