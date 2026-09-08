Nicolas-Tyrell Scott Portrait

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott

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London-based Music and Culture Journalist, Podcaster and Writer

Joined February 2020 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

Analyzing Missy Elliott's Enduring Impact on Music and Culture

A look at the living legend's legacy in conversation with BIA, FLO and more in light of her Rock &amp; Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott1038 days ago

10 Grenadian Soca Artists You Need To Know Right Now

Essential picks.

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott1071 days ago
randbartiststowatch2023

20 R&B Artists to Watch in 2023

R&amp;B is all but dead. Listen to our R&amp;B for Lovers playlist and get familiar with our picks for the 20 artists poised to dominate the romantic genre.

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott1311 days ago
takeoffrappersdeathasonlinecontent

On the Exploitation of Black Rappers’ Deaths

“Death as ‘online content’ is a cultural failure in an attention economy.” Professionals weigh in on the moments that follow unfortunate public deaths.

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott1402 days ago
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Alpha Place: Knucks, UK Rap’s Great New Storyteller, Breaks Down Every Track On His New Project

Immersive and intricate in his artistry, North-West Londoner Knucks has been traversing the realms of hip-hop for over a decade now. Here, he breaks down every track on his new project, Alpha Place.

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott1593 days ago
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Tiana Major9’s Butterfly Effect

As she gears up to release the remix edition of 'At Sixes And Sevens'—which features R&amp;B acts from across the globe—we get to know all about Tiana Major9.

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott2009 days ago
knucks

Meet Knucks, The British Rapper With Swag In His Bones

For South Kilburn-raised artist Knucks, rhyme-based genres have been an integral part of both his childhood and artistic expression. Dabbling in grime specif...

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott2186 days ago
benjiflow

Meet BenjiFlow, The UK Crooner Spicing Up R&B

Prowling onto the scene in 2018, North London artist BenjiFlow premiered his debut single, “Deep End”, which served as a sleeper hit across the ‘net that year.

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott2373 days ago
kida kudz

Meet Kida Kudz, A Man On A Mission To Spread His ‘Afroswank’ Gospel

“Last year I said I was coming for everybody’s necks, now I’m slapping them.”

Nicolas-Tyrell Scott2415 days ago

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