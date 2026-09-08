Latest Stories
Analyzing Missy Elliott's Enduring Impact on Music and Culture
A look at the living legend's legacy in conversation with BIA, FLO and more in light of her Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction.
10 Grenadian Soca Artists You Need To Know Right Now
Essential picks.
20 R&B Artists to Watch in 2023
R&B is all but dead. Listen to our R&B for Lovers playlist and get familiar with our picks for the 20 artists poised to dominate the romantic genre.
On the Exploitation of Black Rappers’ Deaths
“Death as ‘online content’ is a cultural failure in an attention economy.” Professionals weigh in on the moments that follow unfortunate public deaths.
Alpha Place: Knucks, UK Rap’s Great New Storyteller, Breaks Down Every Track On His New Project
Immersive and intricate in his artistry, North-West Londoner Knucks has been traversing the realms of hip-hop for over a decade now. Here, he breaks down every track on his new project, Alpha Place.
Tiana Major9’s Butterfly Effect
As she gears up to release the remix edition of 'At Sixes And Sevens'—which features R&B acts from across the globe—we get to know all about Tiana Major9.
Meet Knucks, The British Rapper With Swag In His Bones
For South Kilburn-raised artist Knucks, rhyme-based genres have been an integral part of both his childhood and artistic expression. Dabbling in grime specif...
Meet BenjiFlow, The UK Crooner Spicing Up R&B
Prowling onto the scene in 2018, North London artist BenjiFlow premiered his debut single, “Deep End”, which served as a sleeper hit across the ‘net that year.
Meet Kida Kudz, A Man On A Mission To Spread His ‘Afroswank’ Gospel
“Last year I said I was coming for everybody’s necks, now I’m slapping them.”