YSL Co-Defendant Derontae Bebee Reaches Plea Deal: Ysl Co-Defendant Derontae Bebee Reaches Plea Deal: ‘This Is an Opportunity for a Second Chance'

Derontae Bebee, a defendant in the YSL Rico case, has reached a plea deal.
Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Bebee took a plea deal where he was sentenced to 15 years (5 years in prison and 10 years probation). In addition to the RICO charge, Bebee was also charged with several other offenses such as theft by receiving stolen property, violation of Georgia's Controlled Substances Act, participation in criminal street gang activity, armed robbery, hijacking of a motor vehicle, and gun charges.
Bebee's plea deal could also see him testify during the trial, but prosecutors aren't planning to have him do that.
"It took a lot, so it was right down to the wire," said Bebee's attorney Durante Partridge. "We've worked very hard on this."
Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville told Bebee, "You're 23 years old. You've had enough trials in your life at this point in time. Time to be able to reclaim your own life."
According to Partridge, Bebee has taken full responsibility for his role in the YSL case, stating, "This is an opportunity for a second chance. When he was younger, he made some mistakes, which led him to be a convicted felon. Now he's 23. He's still young, still has an opportunity to turn it around."
There are now only six defendants left in the YSL Rico case including Young Thug, who will be going to court next month when the trial is set to begin. There were initially 28 people who were charged with 56 violations of Georgia's Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, and many of Thug's co-defendants have pled guilty and accepted deals.