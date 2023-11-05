YSL Co-Defendant Derontae Bebee Reaches Plea Deal: Ysl Co-Defendant Derontae Bebee Reaches Plea Deal: ‘This Is an Opportunity for a Second Chance'

Derontae Bebee, a defendant in the YSL Rico case, has reached a plea deal.

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that Bebee took a plea deal where he was sentenced to 15 years (5 years in prison and 10 years probation). In addition to the RICO charge, Bebee was also charged with several other offenses such as theft by receiving stolen property, violation of Georgia's Controlled Substances Act, participation in criminal street gang activity, armed robbery, hijacking of a motor vehicle, and gun charges.

Bebee's plea deal could also see him testify during the trial, but prosecutors aren't planning to have him do that.

"It took a lot, so it was right down to the wire," said Bebee's attorney Durante Partridge. "We've worked very hard on this."

Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville told Bebee, "You're 23 years old. You've had enough trials in your life at this point in time. Time to be able to reclaim your own life."