T.I. Pokes Fun of Son’s New Teeth: ‘The Tooth of the Matter’

T.I. had some fun at his son King's expense when he and The Baller Alert Show crew roasted him for his teeth.

During their visit to the show last month, one of the hosts asked King about how white his teeth were, and before King could even explain, T.I. jumped in and let off the first shot of jokes.

"Well the tooth of the matter is," Tip interjected as everyone erupted in laughter. Before he knew it, King was bombarded with insults from everyone in the room calling him "Toothpac Shakur," "Queen Lateethfah," "Teethy Boi 2 Chainz," and more.

King took no offense to the jokes as he laughed with everyone and even managed to get a shot in himself with one of the hosts

This isn't the first time that King has been made fun of for his new set of teeth. In August, social media torched King after he revealed he got a new set of veneers, but his family defended him from all the insults. First, his parents, T.I. and Tiny, were happy for him and expressed their excitement on social media. Then, his siblings came to the rescue and supported their brother's decision to get his teeth fixed.