SZA Goes Off About Leaked Songs: 'LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING'

SZA had some serious words for those who continue to leak her music online, and she made it clear she's over it.

On Saturday, the SOS singer took to her X page, formerly Twitter, to call out people who have been leaking tracks assumed to be on the forthcoming SOS deluxe titled LANA. According to SZA, whoever leaked the new music is a "thief," and she will be seeking legal action.

"LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING," SZA said. "THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED ."