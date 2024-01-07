SZA Goes Off About Leaked Songs: 'LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING'

SZA had some serious words for those who continue to leak her music online, and she made it clear she's over it.
On Saturday, the SOS singer took to her X page, formerly Twitter, to call out people who have been leaking tracks assumed to be on the forthcoming SOS deluxe titled LANA. According to SZA, whoever leaked the new music is a "thief," and she will be seeking legal action.
"LEAKING MY MUSIC IS STEALING," SZA said. "THIS IS MY JOB . THIS IS MY LIFE AND MY INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY. YOU ARE A FUCKING THIEF AND I PROMISE TO PUT MAXIMUM ENERGY INTO HOLDING EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE TO THE FULL EXTENT OF THE LAW . I AM TIRED ."
Top Dawg Entertainment president Punch hopped into the mix and said the leak could cause a major issue that would open the door for record executives to either push back the project or shelve it altogether.
"When music leaks it often lead to delays and/or canceling whole projects," Punch said.
This isn't the first time SZA has shared her thoughts about people leaking music. In an interview with Variety in November, the Top Dawg Entertainment artist said songs are ruined once they're leaked.
"When people leak my songs, they ruin them," she told Variety. "Then it's not mine anymore; it's actually yours. It's something unfinished that you decided was ready to be shared. And it's like, 'Fuck you. Now I'm not releasing it.'"
She continued, "Play your leak, but you're not gonna bully me into dropping music. I'm now embarrassed by this less-than-correct version that you put out. You've sent me into a weird space creatively when you could have just waited for me, but you're selfish."