SZA Confronts Fan Over 'SZA WACK' Meme in DMs, Sparks Debate About Artist Feelings

SZA had gotten into a back-and-forth with a fan on Instagram over sharing the "SZA WACK" meme during one of her tour stops.

Earlier this week, a woman took to her TikTok to share a story when SZA reached out to her over a joke that didn't sit well with the singer. According to the woman, she recreated a "SZA WACK" meme at the show and shared it on her Instagram.

The SOS singer caught wind of the post and took to the woman's comment section saying, "I don't think you realize how fucked up that actually is and how hurtful it was back then and hot it RUINED my confidence and desire to perform live. Y'all not human it's sad. Really wish you the best. Love."

The woman said she deleted SZA's comment out of embarrassment, but the singer allegedly continued to set the record straight with her through DMs. According to SZA, she didn't appreciate the joke.

"I just wanna remind you imma PERSON," SZA wrote to the woman. "Like I have feelings and a life and anxiety like anyone else. It's really hard to have courage to get up on stage and even wanna do my job. My feelings matter."