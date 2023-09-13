Summer Walker Says Nude Picture Circulating Is Photoshopped: ‘I Should Really Sue’

Summer Walker is letting fans know the nude picture of her circulating online is photoshopped from a lingerie shoot.

On Wednesday, Walker took to her Instagram Stories with a message for anyone who thought the nude pic was her. According to the "White Tee" singer, someone altered the image from a shoot Walker did for a brand.

In her post, Walker included the actual picture and revealed she's contemplating a lawsuit against the person who created the fake nude.

"This is the original photo that someone photoshopped," Walker wrote. "I was taking pictures for a lingerie brand, the picture on Twitter is fake. I should really sue."