Rick Ross Explains How He Spent $100 Million in Last 6 Months Despite Being 'Frugal'

Rick Ross has revealed he has spent over an insane $100 million in the last six months.

During his and Meek Mill's visit to Apple Music's Rap Life Radio with Ebro Darden, the Biggest Boss reflected on the money he's made lately and explained that he's had his hands in several pots where the cash keeps flowing. However, Ross claimed he's "frugal" but will spend money if needed.

"I been cooking on the stove for a long time, and really I was getting money the whole time. I'm a real frugal n***a at some points, but when it's time to make a power play, I will. I'll spend $100 million. I spent that in the last, shit, six months."

He continued, "I just bought a crib for [35 million], a jet for [35 million], the investments I'm over $100 million in the last six months, and we ain't just talking about it. We really getting to it and spending it."