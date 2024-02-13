Order a Side of “Boo’d Up” at NYC’s Sei Less to Celebrate R&B Music This Valentine's Day

New York-based restaurant Sei Less is celebrating Valentine's Day with a special holiday-themed menu honoring iconic R&B and hip-hop love songs.
Through the month of February, Sei Less will be serving guests the Lovers Menu, which offers specialty dishes named after R&B singers and their respective hits, including SZA, Ashanti, Ne-Yo, Babyface, Alicia Keys, and more.
Some of the dishes actually happen to be the go-to meals of the artists who frequent the restaurant. The "Boo'd Up" side dish, named after Ella Mai's hit, is a shrimp fried rice meal that Sei Less owner Dara Mirjahangiry says the singer orders when eating there. The "Rock With U," inspired by Ashanti, is an appetizer consisting of edamame dumplings and miso truffle, while Ne-Yo's "Sexy Love" is a spicy kung pao chicken with red bean sauce and peanuts.
"Introducing the Lovers Menu is our way of celebrating the season of love and the talented musicians that make the romantic soundtracks to our lives," Mirjahangiry said in a statement. "We wanted to honor these artists in a unique way, especially given their longstanding support of Sei Less. At the end of the day, there's no better holiday to express our love and gratitude for these icons than Valentine's Day and it will make for a special experience for our clientele coming into the restaurant all month long."
Sei Less similarly celebrated hip-hop last year, when it released a special menu in honor of the 50th anniversary of the genre that honored the songs, albums, and artists of the culture.