N.O.R.E. Jokes About People Saying He's a 'Clone' After Noticeable Weight Loss

The Queens native obviously wasn't cloned in some facility as he's just losing weight from making healthier life choices. However, hip-hop has an interesting fascination with the whole idea of rappers being cloned after showing off a new look.

Gunna was hit with clone speculation after displaying a slimmer look following his release from prison in 2022. In the video for "fukumean," people were shocked at how much different Gunna looked, and the rapper responded to the rumors by telling his fans he is, in fact, the actual Atlanta rap star they've come to love.

When Gucci Mane was released from prison in 2016, he showed off a completely different look where he had abs and was more toned than before he was locked up. Guwop had some fun with the rumor as he dropped a music video for "First Day Out the Feds," which featured multiple versions of himself.

"In a way I feel like I grew," Gucci said in an interview with GQ. "I kind of morphed into a different person. Shed some of my old ways. I can say I grew up. I love the person I was, I love the person I am, and I love the person I grew to be. I tried to lose weight, I tried to take care of myself, change my thinking, my environment and associates—the ones that wasn't benefitting me. I guess that's the transformation everybody's saying they can't believe. But I can believe it."