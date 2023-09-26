Memphis Bleek on Jay-Z and Dame Dash’s Alleged Friction Over Courting Aaliyah: ‘I Wasn’t There’

Memphis Bleek has addressed the rumors that the fall of Roc-A-Fella Records happened over Jay-Z and Damon Dash being at odds over the late Aaliyah.

During his Drink Champs interview, the "It's Like That" rapper clarified that he wasn't around when Jay and Dame allegedly competed for Aaliyah's affection in the early 2000s. According to Bleek, he was making less money than the co-founders of Roc-A-Fella, so he wasn't invited to the Hamptons parties.

"See, I ain't have no money then. That was them Hamptons parties," Bleek said. "I wasn't invited there. I was too hood, I ain't have no money then, that shit took place in the Hamptons, I wasn't there. So I can't really speak on something I don't know. I don't recall Jay ever with Aaliyah. That was always Dame's lady to me. God Bless."

Bleek then reflected on Dame's consistency in speaking about Roc-A-Fella's decline. For years, the music executive has done interviews where he shared his side of the story and pointed fingers at his former business partner.

"I don't know what any angle come from with Dame still speaking on the situation," Bleek said. "That shit almost 30 years ago, bro. Like n***as is on to new and better and other things. Hov done created six, seven different businesses since the fall of Roc-A-Fella.

He continued, "It's like we still talking about that? [Jay-Z] got a song called 'What We Talking About,' like you feel me? It's like, come on, man, you got to move on to something else, man like you gotta grow, man. Life is about growing. Evolve or dissolve man."