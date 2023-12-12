Clip Resurfaces of MC Hammer Explaining Why He Won't Attend Any Hip Hop 50 Events, Questlove Responds

MC Hammer has been missing from all the hip hop 50 celebrations this year, and his absence has affected Questlove, who wanted him to receive his flowers.

The 60-year-old explained his reasoning for not attending any hip hop 50 events during 2Pac's street naming celebration in Oakland, California in November, and the footage has resurfaced. Hammer revealed he doesn't do interviews and won't do any hip-hop 50 events because it doesn't feel genuine.

According to Hammer, he's too old to be tolerating "fakeness" and "pretending" to be something you're not.

"You ain't never heard me talk about no stories on nobodies platform, you ain't heard me go to none of these Hip Hop 50 [events], and just for the record, I got invited to every one, but I really don't have the patience for the fakeness," Hammer said. "I'm really 60 years old, so I can't get with the fakeness of it all. I can do it with a young cat, but I can't come around old cats and still be pretending."

He continued, "What you want me to call you? Hey, six shooter? Come on, man, ain't none of your bodies turned up yet. I just can't do it but Pac got me out here today. My first Hip Hop 50 event that I said yeah to and the only one. To come out here and say how much I love Pac."