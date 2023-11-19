Lil Yachty Previews Two New Songs at ComplexCon 2023

Lil Yachty had the internet talking when he commented on the state of hip-hop during a conversation with Rolling Stone earlier this month.

“Hip-hop is in a terrible place,” Yachty said. “The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out.“

He continued, “It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality…People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.”

