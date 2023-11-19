Lil Yachty Previews Two New Songs at ComplexCon 2023

Earlier this month, the rapper commented on the current state of hip-hop.

Nov 19, 2023
(Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
Lil Yachty gave guests at ComplexCon 2023 a hell of a treat when he premiered new music. 

Footage of the moment surfaced online showing Yachty taking over the DJ booth and plugging into the aux to preview a couple of tracks for the raucous crowd. The records were more in the hip-hop side a change from his last album Let’s Start Here where he took more of an experimental approach.

Lil Yachty had the internet talking when he commented on the state of hip-hop during a conversation with Rolling Stone earlier this month. 

“Hip-hop is in a terrible place,” Yachty said. “The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out.“

He continued, “It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality…People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.”

ComplexCon is expected to continue tomorrow for its second day and will feature Luh Tyler, Kerwin Frost, Kalan.FrFr, Kid Cudi, and more.

