Lil Yachty Previews Two New Songs at ComplexCon 2023

Lil Yachty gave guests at ComplexCon 2023 a hell of a treat when he premiered new music.
Footage of the moment surfaced online showing Yachty taking over the DJ booth and plugging into the aux to preview a couple of tracks for the raucous crowd. The records were more in the hip-hop side a change from his last album Let’s Start Here where he took more of an experimental approach.
Lil Yachty had the internet talking when he commented on the state of hip-hop during a conversation with Rolling Stone earlier this month.
“Hip-hop is in a terrible place,” Yachty said. “The state of hip-hop right now is a lot of imitation. It’s a lot of quick, low-quality music being put out.“
He continued, “It’s a lot less risk-taking, it’s a lot less originality…People are too safe now. Everyone is so safe. I rather take the risk than take the L.”
ComplexCon is expected to continue tomorrow for its second day and will feature Luh Tyler, Kerwin Frost, Kalan.FrFr, Kid Cudi, and more.