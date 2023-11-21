Lil Wayne Built 'Welcome 2 Collegrove' Track Around Sample of Infamous 'Crazy Stupid Thick' Deposition Quote

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz opened their new album Welcome 2 Collegrove with a track that sampled Weezy's hilarious 2012 deposition where he gave a lawyer a hard time.

In 2012, Wayne gave a court deposition for a lawsuit he filed against Quincy Jones III over the release of the 2009 documentary The Carter, which Wayne felt was a poor representation of his character. Jones's lawyer, David Ross, asked Wayne several questions, which the rapper brushed off and was completely uncooperative.

The Collegrove 2 track titled "Crazy Thick" opens with a sample of Tunechi telling the lawyer during his deposition, "I don't know, but I know I did perform at this badass bitch birthday party, she was crazy stupid thick." The comment came after the lawyer asked Wayne if he performed at the 2008 Virgin Mobile Music Fest with Kanye West.