Lil Wayne Built 'Welcome 2 Collegrove' Track Around Sample of Infamous 'Crazy Stupid Thick' Deposition Quote

Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz opened their new album Welcome 2 Collegrove with a track that sampled Weezy's hilarious 2012 deposition where he gave a lawyer a hard time.
In 2012, Wayne gave a court deposition for a lawsuit he filed against Quincy Jones III over the release of the 2009 documentary The Carter, which Wayne felt was a poor representation of his character. Jones's lawyer, David Ross, asked Wayne several questions, which the rapper brushed off and was completely uncooperative.
The Collegrove 2 track titled "Crazy Thick" opens with a sample of Tunechi telling the lawyer during his deposition, "I don't know, but I know I did perform at this badass bitch birthday party, she was crazy stupid thick." The comment came after the lawyer asked Wayne if he performed at the 2008 Virgin Mobile Music Fest with Kanye West.
The rest of the song features the two rappers dishing out bars about their sexual escapades with women. Welcome 2 Collegrove was released on Friday and serves as a sequel to 2 Chainz's third studio album titled Collegrove. The sequel featured 21 Savage, Usher, Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Vory, Rick Ross and Marsha Ambrosius.
Although fans expected the effort to arrive in 2022, Wayne and Chainz were forced to postpone its release because of clearance issues. Tity Boi touched on the issues Tuesday night during the album's theatrical visual presentation in Hollywood.
"A lot of time and effort was put on this," he said in a video shared on social media. "We've been talking about putting this album out for a few years now. It was a bunch of clearance issues, a bunch of headaches. ... I'm very pleased with what's put together. It's really about being creative and really staying yourself. Being yourself, I'm really comfortable with that. I've been a superstar since I was kid, and I always felt that way."