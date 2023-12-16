Gucci Mane Addresses Exclusion From Mixtape Mount Rushmore List: 'Definitely Belong There'

Gucci Mane isn't too happy with a meme circulating regarding the "Mixtape Mount Rushmore" he was excluded from.

On Friday, the Atlanta rap legend paid a visit to Elliott Wilson and Brian "B.Dot" Miller for an episode of their Rap Radar podcast and was asked about his exclusion from the list that featured Future, 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, and Jeezy.

Several people wanted Gucci to be added to the with his extensive mixtape catalog, and the rapper agreed he should've been included in that list and more.

"I definitely belong there on the Mount Rushmore of anything," Gucci said. "That's just my opinion, I'm biased."

He continued: "I'm not blind, you know. I've got different criteria that what I judge than what, probably, you would judge. Or somebody else might judge. Or the popular opinion might judge."