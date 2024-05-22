Joe Budden Clarifies Rory and Mal Diss Track Over Drake’s “Family Matters” Is AI

Joe Budden has claimed the freestyle of him dissing his former podcast co-hosts Rory and Mal over Drake's "Family Matters" isn't real.

A snippet of the freestyle surfaced online. Budden seems to throw shots at Rory and Mal on the instrumental to Drizzy's diss track, initially aimed at Kendrick Lamar. The clip picked up steam on social media, which caught Budden's attention and pushed him to say that artificial intelligence made the song.

"AI smh," Budden commented under Hip-hop journalist Elliott Wilson's post of the freestyle snippet. The freestyle contained lines aimed at Rory and Mal's financial issues that led to their problems with Budden and eventual exit from The Joe Budden Podcast.