Ja Rule Doesn't Think He's Too Old to Rap: 'Hip-Hop is Growing Up'

Age in hip-hop has been a topic of discussion over the last few months. André 3000 stirred the pot when he revealed he has nothing to rap about at 48 years of age that'll be relevant to the current generation of listeners, and many of his peers addressed his claims.

Lil Wayne reflected on 3 Stacks' comments and said during an interview with GQ that hearing a legend say something like that was depressing.

"I read a depressing quote or two from someone that I respect a lot in hip-hop and music period," Wayne said about André's quote. "They would ask, 'Why you ain't been doing music,' and they was like, 'Man what am I gonna talk about? I'm in my 40s, like what am I going to talk about? What you want to know about me being 40 and the life I'm living?'...I was like that's so depressing I have everything to talk about," Wayne said.

Sheek Louch and Styles P of The LOX also spoke about André losing his desire to rap during a visit to The Breakfast Club when they said the Atlanta legend should continue rapping since he has so much to say.

"It's a lot, man. Just how you word it and put it. You don't gotta — of course we not talking about being in the hallways or trapping and all that too much but it's a lot. Let us know what you been going through," said Sheek. "Rap about his travels. He's one of the greatest to ever do it. He could've rapped over the flute beats. Straight up. I think rapping about what is he gonna rap about is a good point of view. It gives different people different perspectives."