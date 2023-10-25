Gucci Mane Says He ‘Was Going Through Something’ When He Got Ice Cream Face Tattoo: ‘I Wasn't in a Healthy Place’

In an interview with The Morning Hustle, Gucci Mane expressed mixed feelings over his famous ice cream cone face tattoo.

Around the 9:35 point of the interview, as seen above, Guwop was asked if he "takes credit" for starting the trend of rappers getting face tattoos. "I wouldn’t take credit for starting the trend, but I think I definitely made people think it was something cool to do,” he said. “I was going through something when I did it. If I could do it over again, I probably wouldn’t have did it.”

While he confessed that he doesn't "regret" the tattoo, exactly, he does think he wasn't in the right space to be getting the tattoo at the time he did. "People don't know the back story to that," he continued. "I wasn't in a healthy place at the time, like, that was just a sporadic thing I did."

Gucci Mane got his signature ice cream cone face tattoo in 2011. By 2013, he admitted himself to rehab for drugs. He was later incarcerated in 2014 and was released as a new man in 2016. He's opened up about his past struggles with addiction and paranoia before.

In an interview with ESPN's Highly Questionable in 2017, per Billboard, he said that his rise to fame was something he couldn't enjoy because it was "always tense" and "filled with violence, paranoia, and drugs." He admitted that he struggled with an addiction to lean, which he has since quit. "Drying out from drinking lean is probably the worst feeling in the world,” said Gucci. You know, it tear your body down, it tear your mind down. You’ve been doing something for so long, it’s kind of like food. It’s like starving. It’s indescribable. It’s terrible, terrible pain.”

Speaking with The Morning Hustle, Gucci shared how he's been able to keep himself on a straight path following his release from prison. "Just focusing on... the job, my freedom, my family, and knowing it could be taken away from me," he said. "It ain't too far removed from my mind sitting in the cell, and how nasty it was. You know I don't want to go back."

Watch the full interview on The Morning Hustle up top.