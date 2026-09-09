Fabolous Says an Amsterdam Weed Cake Left Him Frozen Mid-Tattoo

Fabolous learned the hard way that when someone tells you to eat only one corner of an edible, you should probably listen. During a recent episode of Let's Rap About It, Fab recalled getting extremely high from a weed cake in Amsterdam while getting a tattoo, leaving him so out of it that he didn't even realize the artist had finished. According to Fab, the incident happened while he was on tour and a tattoo artist was giving ink to several people traveling with him. "I got a tattoo one time in Amsterdam. This guy was just tatting everybody that was on tour," Fabolous said.

That's when Amsterdam's weed cakes entered the picture. "Amsterdam used to have the weed cakes," he continued. "So they were saying, 'Yo, you're supposed to eat a corner of the weed cake.' But I ate like three corners." As the artist started working on him, Fab put on headphones and listened to music from his iPod. The three pieces of the edible eventually kicked in, and he became fixated on one particular Biggie Smalls record. "I'm so high that I think I listened to Biggie 'Long Kiss Goodnight' like 175 times," he recalled. "It had me in a trance. That's how high I was." Fab was apparently so locked into the song that he lost track of what was happening around him, including the fact that his tattoo session had already ended.

"I didn't even know when he finished the tattoo," he said. "I'm still just standing there holding my arm out. I was so high off this edible." The story is the latest memorable moment to come out of Let's Rap About It, which features Fabolous alongside Jim Jones, Maino, and Dave East. During Episode 38, titled "Hoes Can Change," Fab shared his thoughts on whether people can leave their past behind when entering a relationship. "You can change," he said. "You know, people go to jail, come home, change their life. Hoes be hoes, find a relationship, change their life." Fab said honesty about a person's past is ultimately more important to a relationship than pretending it never happened. He also acknowledged the different ways men and women are often judged for having multiple sexual partners.