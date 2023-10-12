From Joe Budden To Charlamagne, Here Are All The Times Drake Clapped Back At ‘For All The Dogs’ Critics

Cole Burston / Getty Images

Since Drake broke out in the early 2000s, he has received endless criticism from his peers and rap fans. Very early on, he was labeled the “soft,” “sensitive rapper” because of his brand of music, which blended rap with R&B singing. And while many of his albums have gone on to sell millions and be revered as classics, first-day reviews stated albums like Take Care were “weak, repetitive, boring at times.” In response to the unfavorable criticism, Drake developed somewhat of a chip on his shoulder over the years, and it appeared in the music on albums such as Nothing Was the Same and Views. But now, it appears Drake is taking a much different approach.





On Oct. 6, Drake released his eighth studio album, For All The Dogs. The album’s first-week sales projections are on pace to hit more than 400,000, but the project also received several negative reviews. Charlamagne Tha God said “nobody cared,” while Joe Budden took aim at Drake’s lyrical content, saying, “I want to hear adult `Drake.” While Drake is no stranger to backlash, it seems the recent feedback struck a nerve. The rapper has been on a vicious tirade, clapping back at anyone sharing a negative opinion about his latest release. This is the most online and combative Drake has been during an album cycle. And although it is shocking, it also makes for entertaining coverage.





From Anthony Fantano to DJ Akademiks, here's a running list of everyone Drake has clapped back at during this album cycle.