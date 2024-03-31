Doja Cat Calls Out Fans Comparing Her Hair Texture to Pubes: 'Let's Move Forward'

According to Doja, people have been comparing her hair to pubes, among other things, and she feels they need to move on from it.

"My hair is 4C hair, which a lot of you don't care, that's fine, but I'm seeing a consistent pattern in my comment section of people saying is my hair pubic hair, is it carpet or is it sheep's wool," Doja said. "We gotta move forward. Let's move forward. Let's grow."

Doja continued to find the right words to express her frustrations with the hair comparisons. She told fans she couldn't tell them what to do but advised them to just ignore the whole thing and move on.