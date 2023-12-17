Diddy Returns to Social Media to Wish Kim Porter a Happy Birthday Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Diddy took time out of his day to wish his ex-girlfriend, the late Kim Porter, a happy birthday alongside a touching tribute on Instagram.

On Friday, the Bad Boy Records founder took to his Instagram with a tribute to Porter on what would've been her 53rd birthday. Diddy shared a throwback photo of himself and Porter in happier times.

"We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever 🖤," Diddy wrote under the vintage photo of the couple.

"Love forever 🖤," he added to the post.