Diddy Returns to Social Media to Wish Kim Porter a Happy Birthday Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Diddy took time out of his day to wish his ex-girlfriend, the late Kim Porter, a happy birthday alongside a touching tribute on Instagram.
On Friday, the Bad Boy Records founder took to his Instagram with a tribute to Porter on what would've been her 53rd birthday. Diddy shared a throwback photo of himself and Porter in happier times.
"We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever 🖤," Diddy wrote under the vintage photo of the couple.
Diddy shared more footage of himself and the mother of three of his kids embracing one another, with clips of them enjoying a laugh and holding hands at the beach.
Porter's son with Al B. Sure, Quincy, shared a tribute to his mom on Instagram, writing, "Happy Heavenly Birthday Mommy! You still riding shotgun with me til this day. I miss you more than the lord will allow! I I love you Mommy! 🕊️💜.”
King Combs also remembered his mother with a post paying tribute to her saying, "HAPPY HEAVENLY BIRTHDAY MOMMY!!! 🎈 ❤️👼 I wish I could be with you right now and hug you and give you love !!! I love you and miss you so much❤️🙏🏾!!! #foreverkp."
The post comes shortly after Diddy took to Instagram to refute claims of sexual assault shortly after settling a lawsuit with Cassie, who alleged that the media mogul abused her.
Diddy and Porter were in an on-again-off-again relationship for 13 years. After reportedly experiencing "flu-like symptoms," Porter passed away in 2018. Her cause of death is listed as "deferred" on her death certificate following the autopsy.