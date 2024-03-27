Touré Says Diddy Fired Journalist's Family Member From Internship After They Refused to Sleep With Rapper

He continued, "And they said, 'Absolutely not.' He said, 'Absolutely not.' And the internship ended. But from there I was like, oh, like, this is how it goes, okay. So to hear that things went even further with potentially allegedly many other people…We feel like we've seen this coming."

Touré has his own history of sexual harassment allegations. In 2019, a makeup artist named Dani claimed the journalist made several sexual comments toward her, making her uncomfortable to the point where she needed other staff in the room when she worked with him.

"Every Monday I used to work with him on a show in 2017 and he couldn't stop asking me to do anal, how I looked naked, if I had sex over the weekend, what it would be like to fuck me, what his cum would look like on my face.... I had to have the crew stay in the room [with] me while I got him ready.... And when I left I called HR.... He got fired instantly," Dani said.

Touré issued an apology following the allegation where he said, "On the show, our team, including myself, engaged in edgy, crass banter, that at the time I did not think was offensive for our tight-knit group. I am sorry for my language and for making her feel uncomfortable in any way. As a lead on the show, I should have refrained from this behavior. I have learned and grown from this experience."

Touré's revelation is the latest accusation against Diddy. In February, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones Jr. sued Diddy for sexual assault and, in his filing, listed several explosive allegations. Among other things, Rod claimed Diddy tried to get him to have unwanted sex with other men.

Diddy's lawyers quickly denied the allegations, stating, "Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."