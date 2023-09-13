Watch Cardi B and Offset Pretend to Get Freaky in Bathroom at VMAs

Cardi B and Offset are no strangers to public displays of affection as they shared a raunchy bathroom moment at the 2023 MTV VMAs.

On Tuesday, the leader of the Bardi Gang shared a video of herself and Offset hanging out in a bathroom inside the Prudential Center in New Jersey, where the MTV VMAs were taking place. In the video, Cardi and Offset are fully clothed while pretending to have sex in front of the bathroom mirror.

Cardi B makes all sorts of sexual sounds while Offset looks at his wife's backside, hitting against his crotch. At one point, one of their friends walked into the bathroom looking for a phone charger, and Cardi told her she could use hers in a sexual voice.