Bow Wow on Missing Out on Prom and College: ‘I Really Want What Y’all Have’

Bow Wow has made it clear that he feels a way about missing out on certain life milestones due to his celebrity career.

On Wednesday, Bow Weezy took to his Instagram Stories with a message about his desire to experience things like going to prom and living in a college dorm. According to the 36-year-old, people think he has it all, but in reality, he just wants the simple things.

"Just woke up... Thinking to my self like man damn....I never been to prom nor college," Bow Wow wrote. "I wanna pledge so bad I wish I was apart of a fraternity. Yall think I'm lucky because of my lifestyle but I really want what yall have."