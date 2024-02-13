Benzino Goes Off on 'Idiotic' People Making Fun of His Neck: 'Shannon Sharpe Don't Got a Neck'

Benzino is tired of everyone saying he doesn't have a neck.

In a snippet from an upcoming episode of Drink Champs, Benzino aired out his insecurities about all the people making fun of him and called them "idiotic" for their jokes since, of course, everyone has a neck.

The rapper shows off his neck in the clip as proof, before explaining that he simply has a large neck, just like the NFL legend Shannon Sharpe, who Benzino claims gets to live with his large neck unbothered.

"N***a's wanna talk about my neck...I got a fucking neck, everybody has a fucking neck," Benzino says in the clip below. "It's where the fucking head sits, you stupid idiotic motherfuckers. Shannon Sharpe don't got a neck like Shannon Sharpe's neck as big as me; y'all don't say nothing to Shannon Sharpe. You been to Club Shay Shay? Well, this n***a's neck is as big as mine, and y'all don't say nothing about him."