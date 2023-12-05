Benzino Calls Out Joe Budden Amid Simmering Feud With NBA YoungBoy: 'Better Leave That N***a Alone'

Benzino had some words of advice for Joe Budden regarding his simmering feud with NBA YoungBoy.

The 58-year-old recorded a video of himself criticizing the former rapper for calling out YoungBoy and his music. Budden had called YoungBoy's music "trash" and called him "horrible" while also claiming his label was responsible for the "YB Better" movement on social media. Benzino felt Budden had no reason to call out YoungBoy.

"You blogging ass bitches, y'all think y'all Oprah," Benzino said in the clip. "Y'all motherfuckers don't know more than everybody else. Y'all shit up there, y'all get a little check, and y'all just talk shit about everybody and what they do."

He added, "NBA YoungBoy got a whole generation loving his shit, alright? Obviously, you're older than the generation that NBA YoungBoy's music goes to. So just shut the fuck up, bro."

Benzino went on to advise Budden to stop acting like he's better than everyone adding, "How would you feel if somebody said your shit was trash? Which it was. You had one song, and that was it. You a decent rapper, but this n***a is a whole superstar out here!"

Benzino also claimed that Budden is envious of NBA YoungBoy's success and his money and advised him to bow out of this feud with the Louisiana native.

"That's the problem with y'all n***as, man […] Talk about old n***a shit, talk about Frank Sinatra," he continued. "And not only that, you gonna get yourself in a whole bunch of shit that you ain't prepared for. Better leave that n***a alone, homie."