21 Savage revealed that he made straight-As as a young student and won academic competitions, such as the spelling bee with the word supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.

During his visit with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay, 21 explained that he got exceptional grades up until a certain point where he tragically realized he wouldn't get far in life due to his immigrant status. According to 21, he was such a great student that he became a force to be reckoned with in spelling bees.

"I was an excellent student up until a certain grade," said 21. "We was just talking about this last night. We was playing the game, and they was like, 'Spell Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,' and it was crazy cause I won the spelling bee in fifth grade spelling that same word. And I won the math competition that same year."

He continued, "So I used to get all A's, but like up until a certain point. I feel like when I found out like really just realized like no matter how good I do in school, I can't go to college because I'm an immigrant. I can't get a job, I can't get a driver's license. I feel like once that started to kick in, I kinda just gave up and just stopped caring. I used to go to school fall asleep in class like just do all types of shit."