Young Thug and Mariah the Scientist Drop Complementary Tracks "From a Man" and "From a Woman"

“From a Man” and “From a Woman” arrive more than a year after Thug and Mariah confirmed their romantic relationship. The two previously connected on the 2021 song “Walked In” and its official video, which centered around their fictional ceremony. Less than a year after the single dropped, Thug and dozens of YSL associates were arrested on RICO charges. The Atlanta rapper has remained behind bars for the past 17 months as the jury selection has yet to be finalized.

Since Thug’s 2022 arrest, Mariah has consistently held it down for her man. During her August performance at the Outside Lands Music Festival, the singer-songwriter called for Thugger’s release.

“Now, you know I got a man,” she told the crowd. “He locked up. Free my baby daddy!”

Although some have urged Mariah to break up with Thug during his legal battle, the ATL singer told TMZ she’s in it for the long haul. “I don’t give a fuck,” she said about those who’ve pushed for a split. “I love him and I won’t be doing that. We’re great.”

Mariah went on to provide a quick update on Thug and revealed how he's passing the time while locked up. “He has an iPad and he plays Candy Crush,” she said with a laugh. “He plays that every fucking day.”

On Spotify, you can catch “From a Man” here and “From a Woman” here.