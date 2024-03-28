Lil Yachty Launches Concrete Rekordz With Quality Control/HYBE, Shares New Single Off Upcoming Compilation Album

Lil Yachty is officially running the show with a new venture under his belt, Concrete Rekordz.

The rapper, who once said "hip-hop is in a terrible place," is bringing some new stars into the genre, including Karrahbooo, DC2TRILL, Draft Day, and Camo!. The artists will also appear on Concrete Rekordz compilation album It’s Us Volume 1, scheduled to release on April 5. The artists were first introduced during Yachty's Field Trip Tour last year, which continues for the European leg this spring.

In addition to the news, Concrete Rekordz, also known as Concrete Boys, dropped a new single, "Family Business."

"Yachty has always had profound vision since the day we met and to see him take his curatorial magic and expand it to discover and enhance other artists is exciting to me," stated Quality Control Music COO and co-founder Kevin “Coach K” Lee in press materials.

“I’m excited to see Yachty step into the role of executive alongside being one of the most formidable creatives in the world with such an eye for talent," added QC CEO and co-founder Pierre “P” Thomas. "Karrahbooo is a star and they are all going to be the new wave of cool that can bring something different to the culture that is so badly needed.”

Check out music videos and an On the Radar cypher from the Concrete Rekordz roster below.