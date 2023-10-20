Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz Reunite on "Presha"

The rappers confirmed they would appear on Friday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where they'll likely perform “Presha” live for the first time. The song is expected to appear on the long-awaited follow-up 2 Chainz’s 2016 ColleGrove album—a 13-track project that included eight Weezy-assisted cuts.

2 Chainz spoke about the sequel during a September interview with The Source, saying fans could expect it before 2024.

“ColleGrove 2 will be coming out before the year’s over with,” he told the outlet. “We’ve already shot two visuals, the photo shoot is over. We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon. I’m so excited about it and I’ve been talking about it so long. I’m anxious at this point, to try to get it to the fans’ ears. Hear some of the hard work, and the blood, sweat, and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

While we wait for more details on ColleGrove 2, you can stream “Presha” now on Spotify and Apple Music.