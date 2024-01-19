Latto knows that achieving success isn’t always easy… especially in the rap game.

Since releasing her 2019 breakout single “Bitch from da Souf,” the ATL artist has established herself as one of hip-hop’s most popular newcomers. She received a Best New Artist nomination at the 2022 Grammy Awards, became 2023's first rapper to finally score a No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100, and took home several prestigious honors, including Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2022 BET Awards and Best New Hip Hop Artist at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

While the achievements are, no doubt, impressive, they’ve also led to dismissive—and unfounded—claims about her career. Some critics have accused Latto of being an “industry plant,” as she seemingly broke into the mainstream out of nowhere. However, the 25-year-old MC has repeatedly defended her success, insisting it took years and years of hard work.

Her defense was supported by a now-viral video that shows a 13-year-old Latto flexing her rap skills in front of a live audience. The footage proves Latto has been pursuing music well before she won The Rap Game’s inaugural season at 16.

She used the clip as a little reminder to everyone who's chasing a dream: “Don’t give up,” she wrote.