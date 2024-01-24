21 Savage Opens Up About Getting Shot on His 21st Birthday: ‘It Was Like Some Movie Sh*t’

In 21 Savage's appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast, he opened up about getting shot on his 21st birthday.

At around the 53:30 point of the interview, as seen above, Savage, now 31 years old, discussed whether he would've returned to England with his father if given the chance. He then suggested it became clear it wasn't an option after he had his first kid in 2013, the same year he got shot.

"It ain't really feel different, but you know how you—in the moment it don't feel different, you look back on it and it's like, 'Damn,'" he shared, recalling how his best friend Johnny died that day in the shooting. "'Cause that day was my birthday. It was my birthday, [my friend's] birthday, his Mama birthday, and his nephew birthday."

21 started the day by planning to book a hotel room for the weekend so he and his friends could have a "kickback and shit." He remembers his friend calling him because one of the speakers in his car went out and he knew Savage had a car with speakers installed in the trunk. "He needed one of mine," 21 told Sharpe. "I wasn't at the house, I was with my other partner. He ended up getting killed, too. He was riding with me and shit, he was gonna get the hotel in his name 'cause I ain't got no ID, I ain't got no license."

Throughout the whole day, he kept telling himself he needed to see Johnny because they both had something the other wanted. "After he went to see my little boy and shit, I had pulled up at his house and he was like, 'Ride with me somewhere right quick, I got to handle some shit.' He was like, 'I don't feel like going in my car, though, let's just ride in your car.'"

They turned onto a street when a man jumped into the back of the car. "A n***a just jumped in the back seat and just was like, 'Get up,' type shit," he said, imitating a scuffle shortly after. "I be thinking back on a lot of shit. 'Cause even like after that shit, I used to be like, 'Damn, I done did like a lot of shit to a lot of people,' type shit. So I used to be, like, 'This shit could've come from anywhere.'"

21 Savage said he didn't know the two men who opened fire, and 21 claimed in the moment that he didn't have anything valuable on him, which he now says was a lie. "I had something else for him, not what he wanted," he said. "But he had something for me, too, shit. ... They was really scared for real. ... It was two of them, one of them jumped in the backseat, one of them was standing up outside the car."

The man outside the car shot him and ran off. 21 recalled telling Johnny to shoot the person in the back seat, whom Savage shot at one point during the altercation. "I remember the gun jammed, so I had caught it back again and when I put my arm over the seat, he put his gun on my arm and shot me," he continued. "So my gun fell out my hand, and I remember us fighting over my gun, then it went off one more time. Boom."