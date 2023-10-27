Meek Mill Announces His Criminal Record Is Being Wiped Clean in Video With Rick Ross

Meek Mill's criminal record has officially been wiped clean.

The Philadelphia native made the announcement during an appearance on The Morning Hustle, which is scheduled to air on Friday. The moment was shared by an exuberant Rick Ross on his Instagram Stories earlier today as the two were making the rounds promoting their upcoming collab project Too Good to Be True.

"My record was still showing up as if I was a felon, if I tried to do anything like, normal," Meek said, as transcribed by HipHopDX. "And the system—it took a few months to go by, but I got the letter yesterday telling me that my record is officially clean."

Ross led the cheers in the studio, adding, "That boy Meek Mill record clear!"