Kodak Black in Federal Custody After Possible Probation Violation

Earlier this month, Black was arrested in Florida’s Plantation area on charges including cocaine possession, evidence tampering, and a traffic violation. Law enforcement allegedly found him asleep at the wheel of an SUV with his mouth full of white powder and several white rock-like objects on the ground, according to TMZ.

Days following that arrest, the 26-year-old appeared on Instagram Live to clear the air on the matter, saying, "I was on lean. I was asleep in front of my family house, that's it."

During the stream, he denied ever using cocaine and called the allegations “bogus as hell.” However, Black opened up about using methamphetamine and how he was “damn near abusing” Percocet when it was prescribed to him and later spending six figures on rehabilitation.

“I’m working on myself,” he said. “I paid $350,000 to get clean and get better.”

Black’s legal woes stem from his federal weapons case following his arrest in 2019 in Miami while on his way to perform at the Rolling Loud Festival.