The third edition of the Lovers & Friends festival will hit Vegas this spring with headliners Usher, Janet Jackson, and the Backstreet Boys.
Lovers & Friends is taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 4, with tickets going on sale this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. PT via the official website.
The fest will feature an array of A-list performers, including rappers Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Cam'ron, Mase, Ludacris, Ja Rule, T.I., Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Fat Joe, as well as R&B singers Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Ashanti, Brandy, Monica, Ne-Yo, Akon, T-Pain, and The-Dream, among many others.
On Tuesday, Usher hopped on Twitter to celebrate the announcement of Lovers & Friends' lineup.
"U know we had to do it again." he wrote, in reference to his opening intro on "Lovers & Friends," the singer's 2004 collab with Ludacris and Lil Jon.
Check out the full list of performers below.
Lovers & Friends will be highlighted by a celebration of the 20th anniversary of Usher's Confessions, as the R&B icon will perform the classic 2004 LP in full. In addition, Lil Wayne is slated to deliver a complete performance of his 2008 album Tha Carter III.
The news arrives as Usher is gearing up to perform at this year's Super Bowl. The Confessions artist will headline the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, which will take place Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement to Billboard in September. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”