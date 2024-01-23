The third edition of the Lovers & Friends festival will hit Vegas this spring with headliners Usher, Janet Jackson, and the Backstreet Boys.

Lovers & Friends is taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 4, with tickets going on sale this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. PT via the official website.

The fest will feature an array of A-list performers, including rappers Lil Wayne, Snoop Dogg, Nas, Cam'ron, Mase, Ludacris, Ja Rule, T.I., Rick Ross, Jeezy, and Fat Joe, as well as R&B singers Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Ciara, Ashanti, Brandy, Monica, Ne-Yo, Akon, T-Pain, and The-Dream, among many others.

On Tuesday, Usher hopped on Twitter to celebrate the announcement of Lovers & Friends' lineup.

"U know we had to do it again." he wrote, in reference to his opening intro on "Lovers & Friends," the singer's 2004 collab with Ludacris and Lil Jon.

Check out the full list of performers below.