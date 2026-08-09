Premiere: Jorday Returns With Warming R&B Gem “Falling”

Jorday is back with his new single, “Falling”, a warming late-summer jam with no shortage of charm.
After a busy couple of years on the release front, the Dutch-born, Nottingham-raised artist has spent the first half of 2026 hard at work on the next chapter. “Falling” is the first piece of that puzzle and it’s a promising sign of what’s to come.
Produced by Rymez, it’s classic Jorday territory: late-night R&B with splashes of dancehall to give it some added bump for the club. Jorday’s vocals are as rich and affecting as ever, the product of years of work that began in the church choir as a child.
Alongside the new track, we also have a video with Jorday and his girl taking a Ferrari out for a spin under the summer sun. Hit play on that above and then make sure you add “Falling” to your playlists.