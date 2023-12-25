YG Hosts Holiday Santa Monica Toy Drive for Foster Children and Autistic Children

YG gave back to children in Santa Monica for the holidays.
On Saturday, the "Scared Money" rapper hosted the 4Hunnid Ways Foundation Christmas Toy Drive at Fame Cast Media in Santa Monica to uplift children in foster care and families with autistic children. YG was joined by his daughters Harmony, 8, and Vibe, 4, along with his niece Londyn, 11, and nephew Kreu, 7, for the event sponsored by Zeus Network.
The event, held for more than 300 disadvantaged children and their families, spread holiday cheer as guests had a Santa Claus meet-and-greet, participated in a talent show, were entertained by a mobile game truck, dance crew, live performances, and caught some relaxation via mobile spa.
“The memorable experience fostered a sense of unity and holiday spirit throughout the community just in time for Christmas,” read a press release for the event.
YG's nonprofit has been active in the years since it was founded by the Compton-born rapper, notably hand-delivering $10,000 worth of personal protective equipment in 2020 during the height of COVID-19.
Ahead of his Christmas event, YG also made an appearance at the 10th Annual TDE Holiday Concert and Toy Drive, where SZA, Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q and more turned out for the occasion.