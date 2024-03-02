Watch Rihanna Perform Medley of Hits at Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Party in India

Rihanna delivered a stacked performance in India this weekend.

The pop icon traveled to the country's western city, Jamnagar, to perform at one of the events celebrating the marriage of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, and his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant. Although the wedding won't take place until July, the family reportedly dropped $6 million on a pre-wedding Rihanna concert, per TMZ, as part of the three-day festivities.

Earlier in the week, Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, were seen arriving in India with their crew and cargo, some of which were believed to be stage parts for the singer's performance.