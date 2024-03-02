Watch Rihanna Perform Medley of Hits at Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Party in India

Rihanna delivered a stacked performance in India this weekend.
The pop icon traveled to the country's western city, Jamnagar, to perform at one of the events celebrating the marriage of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani, and his soon-to-be wife, Radhika Merchant. Although the wedding won't take place until July, the family reportedly dropped $6 million on a pre-wedding Rihanna concert, per TMZ, as part of the three-day festivities.
Earlier in the week, Rihanna and her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, were seen arriving in India with their crew and cargo, some of which were believed to be stage parts for the singer's performance.
More than 1,200 invitees were included on the guest list for the weekend-long occasion, including notable figures like Mark Zuckerberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, and Bill Gates. After much anticipation, Rihanna performed 19 of her biggest hits Friday evening, including "Work," "Bitch Better Have My Money," "Umbrella," "Stay," "Diamonds," and more.
Some of the choreography even replicated the singer's Super Bowl LVII halftime show performance, and this marks her longest live performance since then. When talking to paparazzi and fans after the performance, Rihanna emphasized that she "hasn't done a real show in eight years."
Rihanna isn't just working this weekend. The singer joined guests for post-concert fun, where she was seen dancing with actress Janhvi Kapoor and singing along to the DJ's selections.
Check out clips of Rihanna's performance below.