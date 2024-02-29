Rihanna Performing at Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Bash in India

Ambani and Merchant are gearing up for their July wedding in Mumbai. Ambani is the youngest child in the family. His father is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, which has its hands in telecom, oil and gas, retail and financial services; his net worth is thought to be around $116 billion.

Merchant also comes from a well-to-do family. Her father, Viren Merchant is the CEO of the pharma company, Encore Healthcare Private Limited.

The Ambanis know how to throw a party. Previously, Anant’s sister Isha’s wedding reportedly cost $100 million and included a performance from Beyoncé. Anant’s brother, Akash, also went all out for his pre-wedding festivities, inviting Coldplay’s Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers to perform.