Rihanna Performing at Billionaire's Pre-Wedding Bash in India

Rihanna is set to perform at a pre-wedding bash for an extremely wealthy family in India.
People reports that billionaire heir Anant Ambani and fiancée Radhika Merchant are hosting a three-day soirée at the Ambni Estate in Jamnagar, Gujarat. RiRi and ASAP Rocky arrived in India on Thursday for the weekend event, which will also reportedly include performances from magician David Blaine and Punjabi music star Diljit Dosanjh, among others.
The guest list boasts a number of A-listers, including Mark Zuckerberg, Disney CEO Bob Iger, Ivanka Trump, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, and members of Bhutan's royal family. The weekend-long party will apparently have 1,200 guests, who have been asked to follow an extensive, nine-page dress code.
Jamnagar's Jogwad village will be included in the celebration. Ambani, his father, Mukesh Ambani, and Merchant will personally serve traditional Gujarati food to over 50,000 residents prior to the event.
Ambani and Merchant are gearing up for their July wedding in Mumbai. Ambani is the youngest child in the family. His father is the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, which has its hands in telecom, oil and gas, retail and financial services; his net worth is thought to be around $116 billion.
Merchant also comes from a well-to-do family. Her father, Viren Merchant is the CEO of the pharma company, Encore Healthcare Private Limited.
The Ambanis know how to throw a party. Previously, Anant’s sister Isha’s wedding reportedly cost $100 million and included a performance from Beyoncé. Anant’s brother, Akash, also went all out for his pre-wedding festivities, inviting Coldplay’s Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers to perform.