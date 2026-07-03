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Latest Stories
Music
Musicians Union Sues Warner and Universal Over AI Training Deals
The American Federation of Musicians alleges WMG and UMG licensed members' recordings to Suno and Udio as AI training data without paying the musicians, in violation of their collective bargaining agreement.
Trey Alston41 days ago