Tsu Surf Sentenced to Five Years in Prison on Racketeering, Firearms Charges

Tsu Surf has received a five year prison sentence with no chance of parole for his part in a racketeering conspiracy (RICO) and for possessing firearms.

The Newark, New Jersey was sentenced on Thursday, Nov. 30, according to a press release by U.S. Attorney's Office (District of New Jersey). Surf, born Rahjon Cox, was sentenced in Newark federal court, Judge Susan D. Wigenton, who also handed the former battle rapper three years of supervised release in addition to a $15,000 fine.

"From 2015 through Sept. 22, 2022, Cox was a member of the Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips, a criminal enterprise responsible for acts of violence and the distribution of controlled substances in New Jersey and elsewhere," reads the press release. "Cox held a leadership role within the enterprise. On March 18, 2017, Cox shot a firearm at a gang rival. On July 24, 2019, in Essex County, New Jersey, Cox, a convicted felon, knowingly possessed two loaded firearms."

In April, Surf pleaded guilty two counts of racketeering conspiracy and possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon, and faced up to 30 years in prison. Last October, the 31-year-old was arrested in the aftermath of a standoff with police at a residence in New Jersey, where he was barricaded inside with a woman. Hours after the standoff insued, Surf surrendered when met with negotiations.



The following month, Surf's latest album, Disparu, was released, with guest appearances from Jim Jones, Remy Ma and more. During the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, Wyclef Jean, who also lived in New Jersey, shouted out Surf while introducing Shakira onstage.