Taylor Swift Shares Footage After ‘Accidentally Going Clubbing’ With Her Parents, Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift had a post-Super Bowl LVIII night on the town with her parents and boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The Midnights singer posted a TikTok of the group attending a "family and friends" party that took place at a nightclub. While bottle service stood close by, Swift's mother, Andrea Swift, playfully looked surprised, while the singer's father, Scott Kingsley Swift, and Kelce, knocked back drinks and seemed to enjoy the atmosphere.

"It's a family and friends party they said. Bring your parents they said," Swift wrote in the TikTok, where Ludacris and Shawnna's 1999 hit "What's Your Fantasy?" played in the background.