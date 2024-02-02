DJ Enuff on How Proud He Is of His Son, Ice Spice’s Producer Riot USA

When asked why he keeps their relationship low-key, Enuff said, “Because sometimes what we forget is that our kids have to live in our shadows and we don’t want that for our kids. If you want true success for your child, you don’t want him living under [your] shadow in any way, shape, or form. I don’t want that.”

He added, “So I want him to get his own merits, his own flowers and everything based on him doing what he’s supposed to be doing. That’s it. Not because I’m his dad.”

Enuff opened up about the moment he found out that the 23-year-old was really attempting to pursue music.