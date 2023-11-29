SZA Says People 'Ruin' Her Songs When They Leak Them: 'You're Selfish'

She continued, "And it’s like, ‘Fuck you. Now I’m not releasing it.’ Play your leak, but you’re not gonna bully me into dropping music. I’m now embarrassed by this less-than-correct version that you put out. You’ve sent me into a weird space creatively when you could have just waited for me, but you’re selfish.”

The artist also explained that fans can anticipate a deluxe edition of SOS, titled Lana, while adding that the album's runaway hit "Kill Bill" wasn't originally her favorite.

“I hated it," she told Variety. “Well, I didn’t hate it. But I was like, ‘Can I say this? Is it silly?’ Rob [her producer] was like, ‘You have to say it!’ So I sent it to my homegirl, and she was like, ‘I don’t know. I think you should maybe say something to clarify.’ I was really scared that people would harm each other, ’cause some people are fucking strange. But it was a joke.”

SZA has three Grammy Award nominations for the single, including Record of the Yea,r and nine overall. The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be held on February 4.