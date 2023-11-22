Snoop Dogg Posts Pic of Blunt After Trolling Everyone About Giving Up Smoke

Snoop Dogg is back to the smoke after going from a 'natural high' to a smokeless fire pit campaign.

Just days after pump-faking fans into thinking he'd given up bud altogether, Snoop, 52, posted a black-and-white picture to Instagram of a blunt in his hand.

The move isn't quite a change of heart, as the Long Beach native being "done with smoke" just meant he went smokeless with outdoor appliance company Solo Stove.