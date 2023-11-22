Snoop Dogg Posts Pic of Blunt After Trolling Everyone About Giving Up Smoke

Snoop Dogg is back to the smoke after going from a 'natural high' to a smokeless fire pit campaign.
Just days after pump-faking fans into thinking he'd given up bud altogether, Snoop, 52, posted a black-and-white picture to Instagram of a blunt in his hand.
The move isn't quite a change of heart, as the Long Beach native being "done with smoke" just meant he went smokeless with outdoor appliance company Solo Stove.
"I have an announcement: I'm giving up smoke," the OG said in a video promoting Solo Stove's Snoop Stove - Bonfire 2.0. "I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking. 'Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing.' But I'm done with it. I'm done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky-icky. I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire, they took out the smoke. Clever."
Initially, Snoop scared other rappers into announcing that they'd also stop smoking, including Coi Leray and Meek Mill. Snoop has been synonymous with marijuana since early in his career. His former high school classmate Cameron Diaz once claimed she bought "white girl weed" from Snoop. Most recently, the rapper launched Death Row Cannabis in partnership with cultivator AK, with strains including Strawberry Gary, Runtz, and Tropicana Cookies. As long as Snoop's in action, every day is 420.