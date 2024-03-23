Ryan Coogler to Help Produce Universal's Prince Jukebox Musical

Ryan Coogler is helping bring a jukebox musical film based on the iconic Prince discography to life.

As first reported in the ThisIsSneider newsletter, it was revealed that Coogler will produce the currently untitled film that will retroduce Prince's catalog. The project, which will be released via Universal Pictures, comes from Proximity Media and a script written by Bryan Edward Hill, and has reportedly been in development since 2018.

In addition to Coogler, there is a full slate of co-producers, including his wife Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian; Atom Factory founder and former CEO, Troy Carter; and Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group, Jody Gerson.

Although other details about the project are currently under wraps, the project differs from Coogler's traditional films that center drama and action, as he's previously directed Fruitvale Station, Creed, Black Panther, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With frequent collaborator, actor Michael B. Jordan–who appeared in all four of Coogler's films–the director will reportedly next take on a vampire-themed movie, set in the 1930s, with Jordan as lead, per Collider.

Prince, who died in 2016, released classic hits including "Purple Rain," "When Doves Cry," "Darling Nikki," and "Kiss," and landed five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 during his lifetime. The late singer's music is also be the focus of upcoming stage musical Purple Rain, which mas sits pre-Broadway debut in 2025, per Playbill.